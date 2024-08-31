Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $299.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

