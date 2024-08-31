Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TYL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $587.87. 292,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

