Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 4,303,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

