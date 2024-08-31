Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 932 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $173,325,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

