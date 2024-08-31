Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $228,760.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BOX Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BOX opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
