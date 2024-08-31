Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $228,760.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BOX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BOX opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BOX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in BOX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.