Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson Sells 73,130 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 61.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $20,440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after buying an additional 335,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

