Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.
