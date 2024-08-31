Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAGGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

