Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading 3.5% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.75. 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 31,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$165.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
