Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3722 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brambles has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $24.89.
Brambles Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.