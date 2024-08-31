Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3722 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brambles has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

