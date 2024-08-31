Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,274.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $69.08 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.
About Brenntag
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.