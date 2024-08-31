Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,274.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $69.08 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

