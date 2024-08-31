Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 117,200 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Brera Stock Performance

Shares of Brera stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,241. Brera has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

