Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgeline Digital in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Bridgeline Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLIN. Westpark Capital began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

