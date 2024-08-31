Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 30,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of -0.63.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

