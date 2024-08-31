British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.7 %
British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.
About British American Tobacco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.