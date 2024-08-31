British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.7 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.