Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $12.50

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 2,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $13,565,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 151.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 387,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.92 on Monday. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

