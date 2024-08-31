Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $30.40

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everbridge
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Everbridge
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everbridge Price Performance
Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Everbridge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.