Brokers Set Expectations for International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

NYSE:IBM opened at $202.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $202.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

