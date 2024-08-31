Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.40. 19,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
