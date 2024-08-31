Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBU

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.40. 19,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.