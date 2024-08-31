Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

