Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $13.40 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,463.64%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,606,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 450.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,655 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 304.8% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 142,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

