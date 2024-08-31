Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RA opened at $13.40 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,463.64%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
