Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $212.86. 646,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,659. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

