Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 3,987 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 2,740,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,271. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

