Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,573. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

