Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

