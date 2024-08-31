Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 7,213,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,921. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

