Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

PAYC traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

