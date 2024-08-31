Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,397 shares of company stock worth $20,464,944. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.47 and a 200-day moving average of $294.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

