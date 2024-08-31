Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.31. 1,252,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,593. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.52. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $159.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

