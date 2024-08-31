Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $573.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

