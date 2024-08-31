Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.4 %

QLD stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. 1,956,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,885. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69.

Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

