Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Solventum stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. 2,089,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.