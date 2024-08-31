Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,556. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$448.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.59.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOM.U has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.30.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.