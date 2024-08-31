Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,444 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Bunge Global worth $51,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 1,218,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,336. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

