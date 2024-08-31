Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

