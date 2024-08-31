Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $268.24. 1,034,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,358. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.19 and a 200 day moving average of $222.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

