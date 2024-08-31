Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $263.99 million, a PE ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.34.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
