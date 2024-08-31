CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CAB Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAB Payments stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. CAB Payments has a 52-week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.50 ($3.79). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.99. The firm has a market cap of £288.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.00.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

