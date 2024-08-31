Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About Calithera Biosciences
