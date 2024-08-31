Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 2.51% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

