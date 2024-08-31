Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.31

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.31 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 44.38 ($0.59). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 15,678 shares changing hands.

Cambridge Cognition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.27. The company has a market capitalization of £18.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.