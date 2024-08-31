Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 25th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

CWH opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

