Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.93

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.93 and last traded at C$73.83, with a volume of 1839793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.11. The stock has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.3207171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.