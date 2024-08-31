Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.31

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 27007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$54.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.83.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the New Polaris project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley; and the Windfall Hills project consists of the Atna properties, comprising 2 mineral claims covering 959 hectares and the Dunn properties, comprising 8 mineral claims covering 2820 hectares, located near south of Burns Lake.

