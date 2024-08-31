CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.47. 6,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.