Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Cannara Biotech Trading Down 7.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.