Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Shares Up 0.6%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,340% from the average session volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

