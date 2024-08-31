Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

CCBG opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $584.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.55. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

