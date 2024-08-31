Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 1,139,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,457. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

