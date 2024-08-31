Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after buying an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,462. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.