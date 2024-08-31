Cardano 24-Hour Volume Hits $211.50 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Cardano has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.51 billion and approximately $211.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.67 or 0.04267680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.